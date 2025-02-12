The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 135,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.56. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.29 and a 1-year high of $159.54.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.01 per share, with a total value of $4,960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,010,345. This represents a 49.36 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akhil Shrivastava purchased 700 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.79 per share, with a total value of $46,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $156,645.99. The trade was a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 196,700 shares of company stock worth $12,762,093 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

