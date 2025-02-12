TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Given a C$0.24 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$0.24 price target on TNR Gold (CVE:TNR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TNR Gold Price Performance
TNR Gold stock opened at C$0.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. TNR Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$10.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62.
About TNR Gold
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TNR Gold
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.