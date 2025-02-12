TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Given a C$0.24 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$0.24 price target on TNR Gold (CVE:TNR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TNR Gold stock opened at C$0.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. TNR Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$10.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62.

About TNR Gold

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

