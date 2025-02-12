UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stock Position Decreased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in UGI were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of UGI by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in UGI during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UGI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

UGI Stock Performance

UGI stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $32.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

