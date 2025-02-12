United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stake Cut by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 34.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 377.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Bankshares

In other United Bankshares news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,709.74. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $234,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,203.84. This trade represents a 14.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBSI. StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

United Bankshares Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Further Reading

