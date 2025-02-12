United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Global Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $923,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 279,273.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 41,891 shares during the period.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

USO opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $84.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.36.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.