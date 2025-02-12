United Therapeutics (UTHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect United Therapeutics to post earnings of $6.54 per share and revenue of $734.74 million for the quarter.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $353.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.24. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $210.64 and a 12-month high of $417.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 26,209 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $9,781,722.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,134.22. This trade represents a 83.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.06, for a total transaction of $3,480,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,950.62. This represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,864 shares of company stock worth $44,516,965. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

