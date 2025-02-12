Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.08 and traded as low as $32.94. Value Line shares last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 14,611 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $327.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 62.02%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 340.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 144.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 9.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

