Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 136.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $108.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $92.80 and a 12-month high of $115.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.61.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

