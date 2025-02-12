Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Stake Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veris Residential by 35.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Veris Residential by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Price Performance

Shares of VRE stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.79, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veris Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded Veris Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Veris Residential Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

