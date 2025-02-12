Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy by 328.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 208.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Viper Energy by 524.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $56.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.55.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

