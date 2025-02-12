Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIRT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,419 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,815,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,918,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after buying an additional 117,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 328,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 262,835 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.46. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $41.38.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIRT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

