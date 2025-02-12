Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VYGR. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.73 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.72.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 21.1 %

VYGR stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $24.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Voyager Therapeutics

In other news, COO Robin Swartz sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $36,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,653.20. This trade represents a 5.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,778 shares of company stock valued at $58,548 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

