Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.40 and traded as low as $13.58. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 67,791 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $275.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 9.23%.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

Insider Transactions at Waterstone Financial

In related news, Director Stephen J. Schmidt sold 2,194 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $34,621.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.84. This trade represents a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,868 shares of company stock valued at $442,939 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 90,826 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

