Wedbush Predicts Uber Technologies’ Q1 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Uber Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the ride-sharing company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $76.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average is $70.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,302,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.