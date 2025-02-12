William Blair Issues Optimistic Forecast for Affirm Earnings

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Affirm in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affirm’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Affirm from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.24.

Affirm stock opened at $78.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a current ratio of 12.60. Affirm has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.03 and a beta of 3.66.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 7.10%.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $967,090.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,792.96. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Libor Michalek sold 77,105 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $4,940,888.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 159,449 shares in the company, valued at $10,217,491.92. This trade represents a 32.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,038,626 shares of company stock worth $70,690,871. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Affirm by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Affirm by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Affirm by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Affirm by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

