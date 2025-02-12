Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

WWW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

WWW stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

In related news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 7,687 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $181,182.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,206 shares in the company, valued at $806,235.42. This trade represents a 18.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 15.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

