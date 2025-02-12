YANKCOM Partnership Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.9% of YANKCOM Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 63,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 19,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $719.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $631.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $578.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $414.50 and a 1-year high of $725.01.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.72, for a total transaction of $39,897,337.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.24, for a total transaction of $635,527.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,936,593.60. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 756,735 shares of company stock worth $475,285,232 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.90.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

