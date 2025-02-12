Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Given a C$0.32 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.32 target price on Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Yorkton Equity Group Stock Down 5.0 %

YEG stock opened at C$0.19 on Tuesday. Yorkton Equity Group has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.03. The company has a market cap of C$21.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.19.

About Yorkton Equity Group

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

