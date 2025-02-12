YouGov (LON:YOU) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 441.38 ($5.50) and traded as low as GBX 370 ($4.61). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 374 ($4.66), with a volume of 477,224 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on YouGov from GBX 810 ($10.09) to GBX 760 ($9.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.
YouGov is an international research and data analytics group.
Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organisations can better serve the communities that sustain them.
Our 22 million registered members provide us with a highly engaged proprietary panel that delivers thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviour on a daily basis.
