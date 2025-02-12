Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 11,734 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 85.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 16.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 76.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,048 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.60 and a quick ratio of 7.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered CareTrust REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

