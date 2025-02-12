Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 100.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 195.6% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $474.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.43.

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $902,394. This represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.33.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

