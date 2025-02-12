Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,002 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,392,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 358.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,879,000 after buying an additional 1,674,583 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,052,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 116.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 722,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 388,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $4,257,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $134,772.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,534.78. This represents a 18.34 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter F. Sr Lyle, Sr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $172,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,372.96. The trade was a 60.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $323,723 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

