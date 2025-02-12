Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Timken by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Timken by 1.0% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 20.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Timken

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,091.50. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Timken Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TKR stock opened at $82.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $79.33. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

