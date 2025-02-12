Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,444,000 after purchasing an additional 82,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,727,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 6.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,319,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,018,000 after acquiring an additional 79,565 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 922,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,138,000 after acquiring an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,903,000 after acquiring an additional 366,653 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In related news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 11,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $984,042.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,580.16. This trade represents a 15.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $88.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $90.78.

Sanmina declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SANM shares. Bank of America upgraded Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sanmina

Sanmina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.