Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AN. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 581.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 403.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.57.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $195.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.24. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.35 and a 1-year high of $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.25.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

