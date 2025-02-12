Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Qualys by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

Qualys Stock Down 0.3 %

QLYS stock opened at $137.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.56. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.17 and a fifty-two week high of $174.31.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 39.64% and a net margin of 28.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 4,487 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $628,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,785,980. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total value of $1,322,774.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,032 shares in the company, valued at $9,900,627.84. This trade represents a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,746 shares of company stock worth $5,206,333 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

