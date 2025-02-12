Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,433,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,706,000 after buying an additional 688,790 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 12,475.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,772,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,426,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,004,000 after acquiring an additional 34,982 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,801,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,577,000 after purchasing an additional 113,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,642,000 after purchasing an additional 31,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrea M. Stephen sold 63,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,303,120.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,832.61. The trade was a 43.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Macerich from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

NYSE:MAC opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

