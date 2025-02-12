Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 554.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Performance

RMBS opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $69.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Meera Rao sold 5,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $314,853.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,619.80. The trade was a 15.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Baird R W raised Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

