Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Post by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeff A. Zadoks sold 28,969 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $3,475,121.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,131,848.48. This trade represents a 29.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $120,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,409.80. This represents a 8.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,051. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.62 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.85.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POST. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

