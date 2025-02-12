Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,568 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Moderna by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 315,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 69,360 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2,150.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HSBC raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at $843,690.43. This trade represents a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,664 shares of company stock valued at $115,210. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $170.47.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

