Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 73.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of OZK opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.19 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OZK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

