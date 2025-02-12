Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in RadNet by 10,875.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in RadNet by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet stock opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $93.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -882.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDNT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RadNet from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In other news, insider Ranjan Jayanathan sold 38,557 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,084,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 192,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,417,920. This trade represents a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 12,300 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $1,004,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,136,519.85. The trade was a 16.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

