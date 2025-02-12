Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,691 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 111.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 37.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 37.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital cut GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.46.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

