Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 193 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 34.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE ABG opened at $300.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.98 and a 12 month high of $312.56.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.