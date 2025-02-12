Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 197 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 642.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Trading Up 0.4 %

Balchem stock opened at $159.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.38 and a 200 day moving average of $169.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $137.69 and a 12-month high of $186.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

