Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 266 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITGR shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of ITGR opened at $138.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.94 and its 200 day moving average is $131.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $94.56 and a 12-month high of $146.36.

Integer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.