Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,159 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 442.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in ChampionX by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $39.95.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.03%.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.