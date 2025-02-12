Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 416 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,408 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 67.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth $102,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,840.22. This represents a 5.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $1,064,291.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,196.36. This represents a 45.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,996 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $101.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $128.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.83.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

