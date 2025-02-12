Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 467 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 34.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 7.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

THOR Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $129.31. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.22.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.