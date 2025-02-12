Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 607 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 9,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,325,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,678,000 after purchasing an additional 846,882 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

