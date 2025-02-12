Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 84 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Everest Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Everest Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Everest Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Everest Group in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.89.

Everest Group Price Performance

EG stock opened at $335.95 on Wednesday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $327.37 and a 1 year high of $407.30. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.51 and a 200 day moving average of $372.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 53.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Group news, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,330. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.