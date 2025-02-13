10,382 Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in CubeSmart by 9,614.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 302.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

CubeSmart Price Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.53. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $55.14.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.51%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

