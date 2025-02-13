10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 285.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,844 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in 10x Genomics by 38.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 53.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 136.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 451.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXG. Citigroup lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.79.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $12.00 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. Research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

