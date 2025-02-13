11,159 Shares in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 152.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after buying an additional 668,318 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its position in Celcuity by 71.2% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 884,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 367,663 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Celcuity by 226.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 153,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after buying an additional 136,518 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 71,006 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CELC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Celcuity from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celcuity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.
Celcuity Stock Performance
Shares of CELC opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. Celcuity Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $460.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Celcuity Company Profile
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Celcuity
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.