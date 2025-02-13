11,652 Shares in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,445,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,960 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 54.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,488,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,654,000 after buying an additional 3,330,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 221.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after buying an additional 2,538,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,527,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $56,575,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of -57.08. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -208.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AHR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Healthcare REIT

About American Healthcare REIT

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.