1,226 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 405.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 105.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 36.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $227.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.07 and a 1-year high of $371.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAM. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $281.00 to $277.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.90.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

