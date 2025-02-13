1,286 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 100.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 195.6% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DPZ. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.33.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ opened at $471.47 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,394. This represents a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

