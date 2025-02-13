17,032 Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 33,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.
Element Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of ESI stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30.
Element Solutions Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Element Solutions
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Element Solutions
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.