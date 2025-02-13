17,032 Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 33,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ESI stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Element Solutions

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.