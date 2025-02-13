17,922 Shares in Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Global X Dax Germany ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAX. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 452.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,058 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 663,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DAX opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $37.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

