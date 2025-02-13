2,056 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC

Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.7% of Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $261,680,000 after buying an additional 112,047 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 716,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $410,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.77, for a total value of $232,424.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,018,473.83. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.69, for a total value of $14,194,198.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 812,198 shares of company stock valued at $515,102,208. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ META opened at $725.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $634.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $579.77. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $727.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Benchmark raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $770.00 price objective (up from $700.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $720.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.90.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

